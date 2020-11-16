Juan Aguilar's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock in Lubbock, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juan in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock website.
Published by Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.