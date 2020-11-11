Menu
Juan Ayala
1946 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1946
DIED
November 6, 2020
Juan Ayala's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home in Des Moines, IA .

Published by Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 6th Ave., Des Moines, Iowa 50313
Funeral services provided by:
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
