Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Juan Chacon
1951 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1951
DIED
November 4, 2020
Juan Chacon's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lafayette, CO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home
75 South 13th Avenue, Brighton, Colorado 80601
Nov
14
Prayer Service
1:30p.m.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home
75 South 13th Avenue, Brighton, Colorado 80601
Nov
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home
75 South 13th Avenue, Brighton, Colorado 80601
Funeral services provided by:
Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.