Juan Cruz
1950 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1950
DIED
November 19, 2020
Juan Cruz's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.

Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040
Nov
30
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Forestdale Cemetery, West
Rock Valley Road, Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040
Funeral services provided by:
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
