Juan Gonzalez
1969 - 2020
BORN
May 16, 1969
DIED
November 2, 2020
Juan Gonzalez's passing at the age of 51 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Acevez Funeral Home in East Chicago, IN .

Published by Acevez Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Acevez Funeral Home
4918 Magoun Avenue, East Chicago, Indiana 46312
Funeral services provided by:
Acevez Funeral Home
