Juan Gonzalez's passing at the age of 51 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Acevez Funeral Home in East Chicago, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juan in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Acevez Funeral Home website.
Published by Acevez Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.