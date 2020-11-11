Menu
Juan Gonzalez
1930 - 2020
BORN
February 8, 1930
DIED
November 10, 2020
Juan Gonzalez's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home in Berwyn, IL .

Published by Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Home
3117 South Oak Park Avenue, Berwyn, Illinois 60402
Nov
20
Interment
10:30a.m.
Concordia Cemetery
7900 Madison St, Forest Park, Illinois 60130
Funeral services provided by:
Kopicki's Heritage Funeral Home
