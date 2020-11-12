Menu
Juan Gonzalez
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1934
DIED
January 1, 2020
Juan Gonzalez's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home in Orlando, FL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road, Orlando, Florida 32806
Nov
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
2811 East Curry Ford Road, Orlando, Florida 32806
Funeral services provided by:
Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home
