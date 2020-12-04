Menu
Juan Hernandez
1941 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1941
DIED
December 2, 2020
Juan Hernandez's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colonial Funeral Home in Pocatello, ID .

Dec. 4, 2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
1520 S. 5th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home
