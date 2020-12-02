Menu
Juan Lopez-Lucas
1995 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1995
DIED
November 21, 2020
Juan Lopez-Lucas's passing at the age of 25 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park in Canton, GA .

Published by Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park
10655 E Cherokee Drive, Canton, Georgia 30115
Funeral services provided by:
Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park
