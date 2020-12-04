Menu
Juan Mora
1969 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1969
DIED
November 26, 2020
Juan Mora's passing at the age of 50 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen in McAllen, TX .

Published by Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd., McAllen, Texas 78501
