Juan Morales
1952 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1952
DIED
November 23, 2020
Juan Morales's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory in Wilmington, DE .

Published by Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Love you dad!!
Juan Morales
Family
November 29, 2020