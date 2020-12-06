Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Juan Ortiz
1984 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1984
DIED
November 30, 2020
Juan Ortiz's passing at the age of 36 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stork-Bullock Mortuary in Lakewood, CO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stork-Bullock Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Stork-Bullock Mortuary on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Trinity Church of Wheat Ridge
4490 Newland St, Wheat Ridge, Colorado 80033
Dec
9
Funeral service
2:00a.m.
Trinity Church of Wheat Ridge
4490 Newland St, Wheat Ridge, Colorado 80033
Funeral services provided by:
Stork-Bullock Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.