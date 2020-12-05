Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Juan Pasillas
1988 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1988
DIED
November 1, 2020
Juan Pasillas's passing at the age of 32 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by KENNEDY FUNERAL & CREMATION - Broken Arrow in Broken Arrow, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the KENNEDY FUNERAL & CREMATION - Broken Arrow website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by KENNEDY FUNERAL & CREMATION - Broken Arrow on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 10:00p.m.
Kennedy Midtown Funeral Home
8 North Trenton Ave, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74120
Nov
7
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Kennedy Midtown Funeral Home
8 North Trenton Ave, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74120
Funeral services provided by:
KENNEDY FUNERAL & CREMATION - Broken Arrow
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.