Juan Rojas
1967 - 2020
BORN
December 6, 1967
DIED
October 12, 2020
Juan Rojas's passing at the age of 52 on Monday, October 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parkside Chapels in Chicago, IL .

Published by Parkside Chapels on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Parkside Chapels & Cremation Service, Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc.
5948 Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638
Oct
24
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Parkside Chapels & Cremation Service, Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc.
5948 Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638
