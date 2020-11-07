Our beloved father, grandfather and friend, Juan B Salazar joined his wife and son in heaven on November 5, 2020.



Juan was born May 3, 1929 to Manuel A and Victorianna (Lopez) Salazar in Velarde, New Mexico.



He married Christine Aguilar in 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were happily married for 60 years. She passed away in 2016. They lived in West point for 27 years



Juan proudly served in the Korean War where he received a Purple Heart and was a Private First Class.



He was an active member of the Catholic Church.



Juan retired from Hill Air Force Base after 32 years work in transportation.



He enjoyed working on cars, trucks, bingo, camping, yard work, painting tools red, being very organized very family oriented and a "jack of all trades".



Juan is preceded in death by his wife, son, Ernie Salazar and many other loved ones.



He is survived by his children: Sandra (Randy) Cordova, Randy (Joy) Salazar, Lori (Deloy) Bench, June Salazar, Donell Martinez (Paul), 32 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.



A special thanks to all of Juan's children and grandchildren for taking very good care of him. As well as Applegate/Hospice, Barrington Place (LaPriel), and Dylan Stewart



A viewing will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 6-8 PM and Tuesday, November 10, 2020 9-10 AM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah. Services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 11:00 AM at St Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 S 3900 W, West Haven, Utah





