Juan Q Solorzano, amado esposo, padre, abuelo, hermano y tio, fallecio inesperadamente el 28

de Agosto del 2020.

El nacio el 13 de Mayo 1952.

Se caso con Mari Alvarez, hija de Gerardo y Maria Alvarez.

El fue el amor de su vida.

Esta sobrevivido por su esposa; Mari, su hija; Victoria Johnson (Chris), su hijo; Nathan

Solorzano, sus nietos; Lilly y Aiden Johnson, su hermano; Timoteo Solorzano, y sus hermanas;

Fidencia Solorzano de Canchihuaman (Alfonso), Georgina Solorzano de Panez (Rolando), Elvira

Canchihuaman de Pando (Moises) and Julia Canchihuaman de Chuco (Walter).

Fue precedido en la muerte por su hijo mayor; Andrew "Boo-Boo" Solorzano, sus padres; Vicenta

Quijada Solorzano y Francisco Solorzano y sus hermanos; Gabriel y Fortunato Solorzano Quijada.

El fue conocido para con los que lo cargaban en el corazon con ternura por el nombre de Papa

Juan.

Le encantaba pasar tiempo con su familia y especialmente con su nieto, Aiden, para quien, Juan

fue, su mejor amigo.

Le gustava salir en barco, a pescar, ir campíng, viajar, ir en cruceros y pasar tiempo con su hijo,

Nate, quien fue una de sus personas favoritas. Le gustava trabajar en la yarda, jardinar, trabajar

en proyectos en la casa, trabajar en sus caros y ayudar a cualquier person que se hallaba

necessitada.

Papa Juan, seras cariñosamente extrañado pero los requerdos acumulados los llevaremos en

nuestros corazones hasta el dia en que nos reunimos a ti en el Paraiso prometido.

Juan era miembro de los Testigos de Jehová y fue fiel a Jehová hasta su ultimo aliento. El creía

de todo corazon en las promesas del Gran Creador.

'Con eso, oí una voz fuerte desde el trono decir: !¡Mira! La tienda de Dios está con la humanidad,

y él residirá con ellos, y ellos serán sus pueblos. Y Dios mismo estará con ellos. Y limpiará toda

lágrima de sus ojos, y la muerte ya no será más, no existirá ya más lamento ni clamor ni dolor.

Las cosas anteriores han pasado.'



There will be a memorial talk on Zoom on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2 pm. Text 801-644-9847 for the code to the zoom conference call.







Juan Q Solorzano, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away

unexpectedly on August 28th 2020.

He was born to Vicenta (Quijada) Solorzano and Francisco Solorzano on May 13th 1952.

He married Mari Alvarez, daughter of Gerardo and Maria Alvarez, on May 25th, 1985.

He was the love of her life.

He is survived by his wife Mari, his daughter Victoria Johnson (Chris), his son Nate Solorzano

and his grandchildren Lilly and Aiden Johnson, his brother Timoteo Solorzano and his sisters

Fidencia Solorzano de Canchihuaman (Alfonso), Georgina Solorzano de Panez (Rolando),

Elvira Canchihuaman de Pando (Moises) and Julia Canchihuaman de Chuco (Walter). He was

preceeded in death by his son Andrew "Boo-Boo" Solorzano, his mother Vicenta, father Francisco

and his brothers Gabriel and Fortunato Solorzano Quijada.

He was known affectionately as Papa Juan to those who held him most dear in their hearts.

He loved spending time with his family and grandkids, especially Aiden. They were best friends.

He loved boating, fishing, camping, traveling, going on cruises and spending time with Nate, who

was one of his favorite people. He enjoyed working in the yard, gardening, working on projects

around the house, working on his cars and helping anyone in need.

Papa Juan, you will be dearly missed but the memories amassed throughout our lives will always

fill our hearts until we meet again in Paradise.

Juan was one of Jehovahs Witnesses and believed wholeheartedly in the following promise:

'With that I heard a loud voice from the throne say: Look the tent of God is with mankind and

they will be his people. And God himself will be with them. And he will wipe out every tear from

their eyes and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The

former things have passed away.' - Revelation 21: 3,4.

He was faithful to Jehovah God until his very last breath.



There will be a memorial talk on Zoom on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2 pm. Text 801-644-9847 for the code to the zoom conference call.





