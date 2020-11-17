Menu
Juan Zamorano
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1941
DIED
November 13, 2020
Juan Zamorano's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cardoza Funeral Home in Edcouch, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cardoza Funeral Home Chapel
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave, Edcouch, Texas 78538
Nov
17
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Cardoza Funeral Home Chapel
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave, Edcouch, Texas 78538
Nov
18
Viewing
8:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Cardoza Funeral Home Chapel
1401 E. Santa Rosa Ave, Edcouch, Texas 78538
Funeral services provided by:
Cardoza Funeral Home
