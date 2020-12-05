Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Juan Zapata
1943 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1943
DIED
November 24, 2020
Juan Zapata's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawson Funeral Home in Walnut Srings, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawson Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lawson Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lawson Funeral Home
803 N. Main St, Meridian, Texas 76665
Nov
30
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Meridian Memorial Cemetery
SH 144, Meridian, Texas 76665
Funeral services provided by:
Lawson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.