Juana Florez's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Cremation and Funeral Service in Fort Lauderdale, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juana in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brooks Cremation and Funeral Service website.
Published by Brooks Cremation and Funeral Service on Nov. 27, 2020.
