Juana Lopez
1921 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1921
DIED
November 8, 2020
Juana Lopez's passing at the age of 99 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harkey Funeral Home in Monahans, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Harkey Funeral Home Chapel
210 S. Allen, Monahans, Texas 79756
Funeral services provided by:
Harkey Funeral Home
