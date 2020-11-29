Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Juana Villatoro
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1930
DIED
November 24, 2020
Juana Villatoro's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia in Mexia, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juana in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
11:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Blair-Stubbs
605 S. McKinney St, Mexia, Texas 76667
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Blair-Stubbs
605 S. McKinney St, Mexia, Texas 76667
Funeral services provided by:
Blair- Stubbs Mexia - Mexia
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.