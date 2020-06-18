Juanita E. Becker was born October 11, 1926 in Dinuba, California to Lloyd and Glorine (Schies) Lute. She has 1 brother, Walter, and 1 sister, Virginia.



Juanita married John A Becker and they were married for approximately 35 years. Together they had 1 son, Richard, and 1 daughter, Glorine (deceased).



She worked for American Standard in Richmond, California until the plant closed. She then worked for Richmond Unified School District until she retired.



Juanita lived most of her adult life in San Pablo, California. After she retired, she moved to St George, UT, then Layton, UT and finally to Roy, UT.



She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with her daughter upon moving to Utah. She attended church regularly until her health made it too difficult to go out. The thing she loved and cherished the most was her service in the Ogden Temple.



Juanita loved buying ceramics, painting them, and baking them. She also loved knitting. One thing that will be missed is when she would make barbie clothing for her nieces.



She is survived by her son, Richard, and many friends, nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her daughter, and many more loved ones.



A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Roy City Cemetery.

