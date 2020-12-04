Menu
Juanita Canter
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1948
DIED
November 30, 2020
Juanita Canter's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Melcher Funeral Home in Portsmouth, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juanita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Melcher Funeral Home website.

Published by Melcher Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St, Portsmouth, OH 45662
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St, Portsmouth, OH 45662
Dec
5
Burial
South Webster Cemetery
, Portsmouth, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Melcher Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patty
Classmate
December 2, 2020