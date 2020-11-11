Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Juanita Dominguez
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1937
DIED
November 6, 2020
Juanita Dominguez's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Odessa, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juanita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
We worked together at Casa de Amigos for several years.
Juanita was such a nice, kind person and she was always ready to help.
So sorry for your loss.
Wende Perry
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Juanita was the sweetest lady I have special memories of her as a child & later as a neighbor & friend Never judging & always kind & accepting She was very faithful & a loving & compassionate lady Prayers for her children & grandchildren, may you be comforted
Roy Dean Villalba Velasquez
Friend
November 10, 2020