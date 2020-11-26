Menu
Juanita Harris
1948 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 1948
DIED
November 13, 2020
Juanita Harris's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus in Columbus, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juanita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus website.

Published by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus
