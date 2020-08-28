Juanita Patterson Hooper, our "Southern Bell" Momma, was reunited with Daddy and other loved ones on August 24, 2020.



Juanita was born on October 25, 1935, to Walter Edward Tracy Patterson and Emma Leona Stogner in Tylertown, Mississippi. As a child, she worked hard in cotton fields on the family cotton plantation along with her four older sisters.



She graduated from Bogalusa High School in Louisiana.



Juanita met David J. Hooper and it was love at first sight. After one date and waiting for him for a year while he served in the Air Force during the Korean War, they were married seven days after David returned from Korea in the front yard of her parent's home. They were later sealed in the Logan Utah LDS Temple.



Her life was filled with adventure and travel as they were stationed in the Philippines, Hawaii, and several locations in the United States during David's military career. While moving around the world, she developed many life-long friends and made cherished memories.



During her life, Juanita served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and in the community. Her home was open to all for a warm hug, a hot delicious meal, or a place to live for anyone in need. She was a gifted seamstress, loved to cook and experiment with new recipes and loved homemaking.



Juanita loved learning and completed an Associate Degree from Stevens Henager College after raising her children.



Family was always important to her as she loved spending time with her family of three children, twelve grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, three adopted grandchildren, and nineteen step-great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her sisters Thanie, Linda, Sue, Liz, and her children, Dennis Hooper (Sandra), Jamie Williams (Bruce), and Leann Weekes (Mark).



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother George and sisters Dean, Renolda, and Margie.



A viewing will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at Leavitt Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.



She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband David at the Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.



Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are required for attendance to the viewing and service

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.