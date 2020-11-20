Menu
Juanita Jacks
1963 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1963
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Philadelphia Eagles
Juanita Jacks's passing at the age of 57 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wright Funeral & Cremation Services in Coatesville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juanita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wright Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Published by Wright Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Gateway Church
160 Cowan Rd, Parkesburg, Pennsylvania 19365
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Sorry to hear about the passing of your wife, your best friend. May your memories keep you strong. I will keep you in prayer.
Sylvia F. Washington
November 20, 2020