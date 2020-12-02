Juanita Jones's passing at the age of 53 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa in Tampa, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juanita in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa website.
Published by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.