Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Juanita Jones
1967 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1967
DIED
November 21, 2020
Juanita Jones's passing at the age of 53 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa in Tampa, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juanita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Aikens Funeral Home - Tampa
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.