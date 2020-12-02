Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Juanita McAbee
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1948
DIED
November 23, 2020
Juanita McAbee's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC in Fort Wayne, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juanita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ellis Funeral Home, LLC website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46803
Nov
28
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
ELLIS FUNERAL HOME
1021 E. LEWIS STREET, FORT WAYNE 46803
Funeral services provided by:
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
SIH Aunt Juanita I'm still in disbelief it's so hard for me to write this. I love you. Your memory and Legacy will live forever in my heart. Love you so much Booba
La'Neese Thompson
Family
November 30, 2020