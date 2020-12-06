Menu
Juanita McQueen
1970 - 2020
BORN
August 26, 1970
DIED
December 4, 2020
Juanita McQueen's passing at the age of 50 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin in Dublin, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juanita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin website.

Published by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
