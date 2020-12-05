Menu
Juanita Moore
1929 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1929
DIED
September 23, 2020
Juanita Moore's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeAngelo Funeral Home in Washington, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home
1290 Jefferson Ave., Washington, Pennsylvania 15301
Sep
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home
1290 Jefferson Ave., Washington, Pennsylvania 15301
Funeral services provided by:
DeAngelo Funeral Home
