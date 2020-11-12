Juanita Newberry's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodard Funeral Home in Westmoreland, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juanita in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Woodard Funeral Home website.
Published by Woodard Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
