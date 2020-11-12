Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Juanita Newberry
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1944
DIED
November 10, 2020
Juanita Newberry's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodard Funeral Home in Westmoreland, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Juanita in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Woodard Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Woodard Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woodard Funeral Home
PO Box 797, Westmoreland, Tennessee 37186
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Woodard Funeral Home
PO Box 797, Westmoreland, Tennessee 37186
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Woodard Funeral Home
PO Box 797, Westmoreland, Tennessee 37186
Funeral services provided by:
Woodard Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.