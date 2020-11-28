Menu
Juanita Roby
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1936
DIED
November 22, 2020
Juanita Roby's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown, KY .

Published by Barlow Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
