Juanita Sonnier
1952 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1952
DIED
November 7, 2020
Juanita Sonnier's passing at the age of 68 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walters Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Walters Funeral Home
2424 N University Ave, Lafayette, Louisiana 70507
Nov
10
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Walters Funeral Home
2424 N University Ave, Lafayette, Louisiana 70507
Nov
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Walters Funeral Home
2424 N University Ave, Lafayette, Louisiana 70507
Funeral services provided by:
Walters Funeral Home
