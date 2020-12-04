Menu
Juanita Ware
1929 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1929
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
East High School
Juanita Ware's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc in Youngstown, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.
1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505
Funeral services provided by:
L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc
