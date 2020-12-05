Menu
Juanita Wilks
1924 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1924
DIED
December 2, 2020
Juanita Wilks's passing at the age of 96 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Headley Funeral Chapel in Augusta, KS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Headley Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Headley Funeral Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Elmwood Cemetery
501 E. 12th, Augusta, Kansas 67010
Funeral services provided by:
Headley Funeral Chapel
