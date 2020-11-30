Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judge Cude
1955 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1955
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
National Guard
Rotary Club
Judge Cude's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judge in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
1200 Preskitt Rd, Decatur, Texas 76234
Funeral services provided by:
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.