Judi Klein's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids in Dell Rapids, SD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judi in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids website.
Published by Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids on Nov. 25, 2020.
