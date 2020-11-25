Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judi Klein
1946 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1946
DIED
November 23, 2020
Judi Klein's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids in Dell Rapids, SD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judi in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
606 E. 8th St., Dell Rapids, South Dakota 57022
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.