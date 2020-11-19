Judith Benmosche's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home in West Roxbury, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home website.