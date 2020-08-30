Judith Brimhall Cottam "JC" born March 3, 1947 passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.



Judy was a true angel in life and is now in heaven. JC was someone who could cheer up a room with her warm smile and unmatched positive energy. She was an ever-changing enigma who never feared change or hoping for the most spectacular of dreams.



Judy was exquisitely talented in all forms of art, especially photography, design, fashion, landscaping, and cosmetology. Her love of friends and family knows no bounds and she could seemingly connect with anyone. We will all miss her powerful heart.



Judy loved the beautiful things in life and her bright light will be missed by all.



We all loved her fiercely.



She is survived by her son, Troy; daughter, Monica; grandchildren, Rayleigh, Cheyenne, Canyon, Kate, and Eric; sisters, Nancy, and Cynthia; brother, Fred; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her wonderful ex-husband, David Cottam.



Please celebrate her amazing life with us. Graveside services will be held Friday September 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Hooper City Cemetery, 5301 S 6300 W, Hooper, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT, followed by a candlelight vigil at 9:00 PM on her property.



Interment at Hooper City Cemetery.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.