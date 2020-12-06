Menu
Judith Fay
1958 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1958
DIED
November 29, 2020
Judith Fay's passing at the age of 62 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by David A Hall Mortuary in Pittsboro, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Eric MD Bell Funeral Home
220 North Maple Street, Pittsboro, Indiana 46167
Funeral services provided by:
David A Hall Mortuary
