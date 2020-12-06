Judith Fay's passing at the age of 62 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by David A Hall Mortuary in Pittsboro, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judith in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the David A Hall Mortuary website.
Published by David A Hall Mortuary on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.