Judith Flaherty's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc in Mt Lebanon, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judith in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc website.
Published by Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
