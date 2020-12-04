Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith Fletcher
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1950
DIED
November 29, 2020
Judith Fletcher's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street, Holyoke, MA 01040
Funeral services provided by:
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
15 Entries
I last saw Judy on Sept 30. She looked wonderful. We sat on the porch, mid morning drinking coffee and talking about books, friends, and of course, the Presidential election. I had no idea this would be the last visit with my college roommate... my treasured friend of 50 years. To Barb and Sandy, and Sarah....I am so sorry for, and share your heartache.
Love, Chris Nolan
Christine
Friend
December 3, 2020
Larry & I are saddened beyond words. Judy was a dear friend & colleague. She was an exemplary educator who always made the best interest of children her top priority. It was obvious that she was passionate & enjoyed her career. Our deepest sympathy to Judy’s family & friends.
Larry & Rosemary
Friend
December 3, 2020
It was a privilege to be part of the staff of Meadow Brook when Judy was principal. I quote a former co-worker in saying that she knew the names of all the children. She greeted them with love and caring. I am so sorry for your loss; she was a wonderful woman.
Marsha Bressem
December 3, 2020
So sorry to hear of Judy's passing. We had alot of fun at Westfield State. May your memories help you through this time.
Pat Tierney
Classmate
December 3, 2020
Pat Hourihan
Pat Hourihan
Friend
December 3, 2020
So very sad for the loss of your sister, Judy
An authentic friend to me , my sister, and her loyal friend Christine .
Judy was pure joy to know . Lucky students and staff to have her as their leader and advocate. Our hearts are broken
Pat Hourihan
Friend
December 3, 2020
Karen Keirstead
December 3, 2020
Dear Sandy, Barbara and family,
My deepest sympathy in the loss of your sister Judy.
You are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult
time. Barbara
Barbara Downey Ferst
Friend
December 3, 2020
My sincere sympathy goes out to Barbara and Sandy and family.
Judy was a great person! A few years ago I would see her in the halls of SRS in Westfield. She always was so friendly and was top notch in the education field. I knew her for over fifty years. Rest In Peace Judy. Sincerely Janice
(Tisdell) Moriarty
Jan Moriarty
Friend
December 2, 2020
Barbara &!Sandra, we are so sorry. It was great knowing such a wonderful person as Judy. She made a big difference in the lives of many children through her career. Please accept our most sincere condolences at this very sad time.
David Sacks & Deborah Leopold
Friend
December 2, 2020
I am grateful to Judy as she allowed me to pursue my passion of becoming a teacher in East Longmeadow. I’ll cherish our many philosophical reading pedagogy discussions. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Sharon Bernard
Teacher
December 2, 2020
Very sorry to hear this sad news. Judy was like an aunt to my sister Dawn and I. We spent a lot of time with Judy when we were growing up in Northampton. She was very good to us and we had a lot of fun together. She was sharp and quick witted and loved to joke around with us. We really loved her like a family member and feel blessed she was in our lives.
Wendy Nolan Noonan
Friend
December 2, 2020
Barbara, so sorry for the loss of your sister. She was a very gracious and loving person, along with being an exceptional educator. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

Joy Bartley
Joy Bartley
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
One of the finest educators I have been privileged to know.... someone I looked up to when I started teaching .... and I still admired her and looked up to her decades later.... a wonderful friend as well, with a vibrant and warm personality. My deepest sympathies to her family.
Susan Mulvaney
Friend
December 2, 2020
So very, very sorry! You added much to education and the people you worked with and taught! RIP
Bill Greaney
Friend
December 2, 2020