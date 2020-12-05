Menu
Judith Garner
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 5, 1947
DIED
October 31, 2020
Judith Garner's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson Family Funeral Home - Brighton in Brighton, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Anderson Family Funeral Home
501 W. Center St., Brighton, Illinois 62012
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Brighton
