Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith Glenn
1947 - 2020
BORN
June 7, 1947
DIED
November 10, 2020
Judith Glenn's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home in Washington, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson St., Washington, Missouri 63090
Dec
4
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson St., Washington, Missouri 63090
Funeral services provided by:
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.