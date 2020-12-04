Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith Jenkins
1946 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1946
DIED
December 1, 2020
Judith Jenkins's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home in West Chester, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Bible Baptist Church
1237 Paoli Pike, West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380
Dec
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bible Baptist Church
1237 Paoli Pike, West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380
Funeral services provided by:
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.