Judith Kellar
1937 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1937
DIED
November 24, 2020
Judith Kellar's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup in Greenup, IL .

Published by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
