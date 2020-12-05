Judith Kerbs's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baucke Funeral Home in Yuma, CO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judith in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baucke Funeral Home website.
Published by Baucke Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.