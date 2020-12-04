Menu
Judith Leach
1942 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1942
DIED
December 1, 2020
Judith Leach's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hahn Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W 8th Street, Mishawaka, Indiana 46544
