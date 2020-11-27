Judith Payne's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home in Troy, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judith in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home website.
Published by McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.